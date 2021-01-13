Sterling Bancorp (STL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STL stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.16.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

