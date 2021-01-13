stETH (STETH) Trading 27.7% Higher This Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH token can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00107958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00240420 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,619.42 or 0.87451000 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

