STK Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $133,876.00 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One STK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STK has a market capitalization of $519,339.15 and $133,876.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STK has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00371412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.51 or 0.04016902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The official website for STK is stktoken.com . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.