STK (STK) Market Cap Tops $580,663.83

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, STK has traded 112.9% higher against the dollar. STK has a market capitalization of $580,663.83 and $255,065.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00043549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00396278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.59 or 0.04297577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

STK Profile

STK (STK) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

