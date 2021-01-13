Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Cheniere Energy Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 12,898 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,636% compared to the typical daily volume of 743 put options.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

