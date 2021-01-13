Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 10,530 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stone House Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,757,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,964,000 after purchasing an additional 284,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,970,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,743,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,722,000 after purchasing an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $102.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,956 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

