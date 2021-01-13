Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 13,616 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,616 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.7% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.11. 1,339,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

