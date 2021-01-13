STRAKS (STAK) Price Up 26.5% This Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $53,340.47 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STRAKS has traded up 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,932.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.55 or 0.03087557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.19 or 0.00398454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.69 or 0.01367482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.76 or 0.00589025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00475018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.00330861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00021052 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

