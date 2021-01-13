Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 7,976 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 387.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,036 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,491,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

