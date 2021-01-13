Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,625 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.77. 2,199,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.34.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.