Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.43 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.21. 3,197,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

