Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $8.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 640.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,915 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

IEFA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,095,430 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

