Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 48,282 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,282 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,892.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. 3,294,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,403. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

