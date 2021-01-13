Strategic Value Partners, Llc Sells 795,441 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $6,824,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $56,734,949.64.

NYSE:GNK opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

