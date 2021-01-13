Stratis Market Cap Hits $45.89 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $45.89 million and $1.79 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002415 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00019677 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

