Strong Price Hits $18.88 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Strong has a market cap of $61.83 million and approximately $32,262.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 35% against the dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $18.88 or 0.00050851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00030566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00241334 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00060130 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058601 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

Buying and Selling Strong

Strong can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars.

