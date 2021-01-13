Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $243.20. 628,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,967. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.83 and its 200 day moving average is $212.03. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

