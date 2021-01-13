Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 33,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,254. Subaru has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.
