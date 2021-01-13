Subaru Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Subaru in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Subaru has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

