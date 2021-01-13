Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Gap Up to $13.72

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $21.00. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 1,434 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The firm has a market cap of $60.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $12.29. The business had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.70 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 67.01%. Research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

