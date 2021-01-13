Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Down 6.6%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.25. 1,632,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 615,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WISA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

