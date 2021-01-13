Sumokoin (SUMO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $68,670.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $68,670.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00441425 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000866 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.