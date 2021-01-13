Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 732588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.21. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total value of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

