Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5506605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.32.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The firm has a market cap of C$35.90 billion and a PE ratio of -5.55.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.