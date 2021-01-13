Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. BidaskClub cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUN opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

