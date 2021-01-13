Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

STBFY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,122. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

