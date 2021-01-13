Suretly (SUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $191,146.27

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Suretly token can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $191,146.27 and approximately $4,041.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 113.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00388851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.36 or 0.04259911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

