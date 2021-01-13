Surgery Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,025 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $32.10.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.