suterusu Price Up 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One suterusu token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $223,694.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00405490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00043290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.60 or 0.04228047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a token. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

