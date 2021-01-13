SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock opened at $446.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.16. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $448.52. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.75.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.