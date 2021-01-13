SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inovalon in a report released on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INOV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

INOV opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 639.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inovalon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,931.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and sold 20,334 shares worth $422,781. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

