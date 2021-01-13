SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) (LON:SVM) Trading Up 0.5%

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) (LON:SVM)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.60 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27). Approximately 6,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 22,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.24.

About SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) (LON:SVM)

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

