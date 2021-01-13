SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale Sells 217,635 Shares

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 7th, Thomas E. Hale sold 4,300 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $116,100.00.
- On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas E. Hale sold 71,866 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,941,819.32.
- On Monday, December 28th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $179,140.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,271,758.34.
- On Monday, December 14th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00.
- On Thursday, November 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56.
SVMK opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SVMK by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SVMK by 2,842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 201,839 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.
About SVMK
SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.
