SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale Sells 217,635 Shares

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Thomas E. Hale sold 4,300 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $116,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas E. Hale sold 71,866 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,941,819.32.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $179,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,271,758.34.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56.

SVMK opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SVMK by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SVMK by 2,842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 201,839 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

