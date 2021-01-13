Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Reaches $0.0822 on Major Exchanges

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $870,996.26 and $301,027.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00106585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238840 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,349.82 or 0.86199598 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile