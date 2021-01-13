Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the December 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 293.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SWMAF remained flat at $$76.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $83.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

