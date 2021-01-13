Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.11 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Swingby token can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $473,015.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00112112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00261084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00063879 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,337.21 or 0.96666664 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.