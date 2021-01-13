Swipe (SXP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $56.31 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002528 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $72.92 million and approximately $56.31 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00043549 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005925 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00396278 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043746 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.59 or 0.04297577 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013660 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “
Buying and Selling Swipe
Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.