Swipe (SXP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71.25 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $73.46 million and approximately $71.25 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041412 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005482 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00371412 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039804 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.51 or 0.04016902 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013004 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Swipe Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “
Swipe Coin Trading
Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
