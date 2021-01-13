Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Up 187.0% in December

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 187.0% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSREY. ValuEngine raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.