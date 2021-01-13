SWYFT Hits Market Cap of $28,110.63 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. SWYFT has a total market cap of $28,110.63 and $5,862.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT token can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SWYFT has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00109890 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00247276 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00059682 BTC.

SWYFT Token Profile

SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,940 tokens. The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network

Buying and Selling SWYFT

