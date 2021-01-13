Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 381 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,681 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Adobe by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $473.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $227.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $487.42 and its 200-day moving average is $473.50. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

