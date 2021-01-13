Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. United Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,955,000 after acquiring an additional 182,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 88.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 472,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,243,000 after acquiring an additional 222,581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.06. 64,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.05 and its 200 day moving average is $241.91. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

