Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.92.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,675. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $159.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.