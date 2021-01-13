Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $2.77 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,761,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $466,857,000 after buying an additional 88,532 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $216.87. The stock had a trading volume of 73,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,879. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.34. The stock has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

