Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $2.89 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 52.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,037,000 after buying an additional 565,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,618,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

Accenture stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.35. 34,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $690,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,486 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,651.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

