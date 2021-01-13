Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 183,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

