Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $11.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,758.08. 38,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,770.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,611.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

