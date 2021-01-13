Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 2.45% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 318.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 362,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. 38,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

