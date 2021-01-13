Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $5.98 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.49. 108,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

