Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.4% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,484. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

